Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,848 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 38.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $496,536.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,293.02. This trade represents a 94.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,514.50. The trade was a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,575 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 106.47%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

