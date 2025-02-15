Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

