Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $217.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.59%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

