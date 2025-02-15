Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,782 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

DraftKings Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $20,379,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,448.20. This trade represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock worth $47,082,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.