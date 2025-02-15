Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

