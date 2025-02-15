Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

