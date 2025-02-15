Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

