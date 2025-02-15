Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $125.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

