Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

