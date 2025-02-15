Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 79,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $107.64 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

