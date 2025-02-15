Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 141,536 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

