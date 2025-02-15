Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $503.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $386.27 and a 12-month high of $507.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

