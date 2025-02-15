Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.
Ferrari Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $503.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $386.27 and a 12-month high of $507.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Featured Stories
