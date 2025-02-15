Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.05 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

