Arvinas’ (ARVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arvinas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arvinas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

