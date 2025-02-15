Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.