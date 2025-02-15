Bank of America Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $39.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,896.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $305,261.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,661.02. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,201 shares of company stock valued at $17,003,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 885.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,182,000 after buying an additional 109,164 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

