Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,024.28. This represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

