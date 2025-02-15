Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

