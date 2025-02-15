Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,166 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.