Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $298.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $302.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

