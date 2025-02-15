BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $142.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $119.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.