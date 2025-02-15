Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Target Price at $44.69

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

