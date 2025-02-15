Brokers Set Expectations for IMAX’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IMAX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $75,462.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,814.16. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

