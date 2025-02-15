Brookline Capital Management Predicts BIOX FY2026 Earnings

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

BIOX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

BIOX opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% in the third quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 1,209,277 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 744,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 421,931 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 431,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

