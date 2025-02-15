Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.