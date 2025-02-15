Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$18.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.00.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.