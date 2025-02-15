Canaccord Genuity Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $900.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $710.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.12 and a 200-day moving average of $619.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.92, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.