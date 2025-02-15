Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

CNQ stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

