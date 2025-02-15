Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts CVS Health FY2025 Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.71. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 61.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

