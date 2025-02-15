Capital One Financial Comments on EPRT Q1 Earnings

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6,512.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 57.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

