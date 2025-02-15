Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

