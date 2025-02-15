Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$21.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cenovus Energy news, insider Cenovus Energy Inc. purchased 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$986,658.63. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,832.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,800 shares of company stock worth $1,203,070. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Featured Articles

