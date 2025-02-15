CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,073 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,582,000 after acquiring an additional 120,193 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,093,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

