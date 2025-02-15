Choreo LLC Has $258,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after buying an additional 2,677,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,386 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,634,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 449,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 317,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,321,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 297,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

