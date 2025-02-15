Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coty by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in Coty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 533,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSE COTY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

