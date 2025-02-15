Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $5,533,520.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,491.92. This trade represents a 32.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock worth $70,690,871. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.