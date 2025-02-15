Choreo LLC Purchases New Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Primo Brands Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

