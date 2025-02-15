Choreo LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.10 and a 1-year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

