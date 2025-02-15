Choreo LLC Sells 248 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 43,625.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

Saia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $487.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.61.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,453 shares of company stock worth $4,693,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.