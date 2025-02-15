Choreo LLC Sells 756 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $134.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

