Choreo LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $16,483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verona Pharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

VRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Verona Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 12,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,276,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,380,000. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,252. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 952,488 shares of company stock worth $4,743,881. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

