CIBC Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$11.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$8.54 and a one year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,366. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

