Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

