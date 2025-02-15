Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $274.31 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,441,474.60. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,223.20. The trade was a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,798 shares of company stock worth $114,707,944. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

