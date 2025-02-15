Comparing BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -14.88% -532.05% -10.11% BIO-key International -72.53% -3,124.77% -106.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $595.66 million 4.54 -$111.44 million ($1.22) -25.94 BIO-key International $7.29 million 0.52 -$8.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Appian and BIO-key International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BIO-key International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Appian and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 5 1 0 2.00 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Appian currently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Appian beats BIO-key International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

