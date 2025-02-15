Comparing ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) & Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 3 1 1 0 1.60

Earnings & Valuation

Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 68.93%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $30,000.00 2,592.05 -$7.78 million ($4.88) -4.30 Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 3.37 -$892.87 million ($13.08) -1.13

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,240.92% Ginkgo Bioworks -298.78% -58.54% -34.24%

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

