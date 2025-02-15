Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cibc World Mkts downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 392199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$1,645,724.27. Also, Senior Officer Pramod Jain acquired 14,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,545.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.45.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

