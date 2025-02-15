Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.3 %

CNM opened at $54.22 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $109,142.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,908.43. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,426 shares of company stock worth $24,285,825. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.