Cormark Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.10.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$78.20 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.