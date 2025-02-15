Coveo Solutions FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.29 million, a PE ratio of -46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

